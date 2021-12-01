The developers that had hoped to build the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project have told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission they do not intend to move forward with the project.
The developers filed a brief with FERC Wednesday that announced the decision.
"Among other considerations, Applicants remain concerned regarding their ability to obtain the necessary state permits in the immediate future in addition to other external obstacles," wrote Donald Sullivan, manager and associate general counsel for Jordan Cove Energy Project and Pacific Connector Pipeline in Wednesday's brief.
FERC had been slated to reconsider its permit due to the project's failure to secure necessary state permits.
The project would have involved creating a 36-inch pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties, including Douglas County, to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would have been loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
Many landowners in the pipeline's path had opposed the project, and especially feared eminent domain would be used to force the pipeline onto their properties.
Stacey McLaughlin, a Myrtle Creek landowner whose property would have been traversed by the pipeline, said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily relieved."
"I'm feeling an immense amount of relief. It has been a horrific nightmare, not just at the thought of the damage that they would do to our property but the damage they would do to the beautiful state of Oregon. And in the long run the cost to all of humanity for continuing on the path of fossil fuel," McLaughlin said.
She said she's hoping the decision is a sign of better things to come for the way the country moves forward on energy and climate issues.
After FERC announced it would reconsider its decision, Days Creek landowner Sandy Lyon had said she wasn't yet ready to break out the champagne. Now, she said Wednesday, that champagne's coming out.
"Why not enjoy each winning. We fought so hard, so long. We might as well enjoy what time we have to feel free of this," she said.
She said she's glad the developers felt the project couldn't move forward.
"I'm so glad for the state denying permits. That's really what changed it, when the state stood up and said no you're not meeting our Clean Water Act and et cetera. I'm really glad Oregon stood by what Oregon stands for, our clean waters and rivers and our fish," Lyon said.
She also said she's glad she didn't sell the company an easement, despite the fact that some other landowners received tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for easements.
"I'm happy that they don't even have an easement here and it's all ours, not theirs," she said.
(2) comments
The Jordan Cove Pipeline Project exemplifies how our local politicians are often bought. While originally claiming to support Douglas County eminent domain laws, both Commissioner Freeman and Commissioner Boice granted a Canadian company seeking to build the Jordan Cove Pipeline, permits to seize private properties from Douglas County residents to build their pipeline. This occurred AFTER Jordan Cove donated money to Senator Heard's and Commissioner Freeman’s campaign fund and Commissioner Freeman donated to Commissioner Boice's campaign fund. Afterwards, these same Commissioners granted numerous extensions to the pipeline project after the permits had expired, in violation of Douglas County laws.
In 2019, Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson found Douglas County Commissioners VIOLATED THE LAW by re-issuing permit extensions for the Jordan Cove Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2016, Dec. 8, 2017 and again on December 11, 2018. The permit allowing the use of eminent domain to seize private property was initially approved by the county on Dec. 10, 2009. DOUGLAS COUNTY LAW requires construction to begin within two years of permit approval. However, Douglas County Officials granted six one-year extensions for the permit after construction failed to begin. While permit extensions are allowed, Judge Johnson determined several of the permit extensions were granted AFTER the previous extensions had expired, requiring a new permit request to be filed. Judge Johnson’s decision nullified all previous county conditional land use permits for the pipeline.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/environment/jordan_cove/douglas-county-court-nullifies-key-jordan-cove-energy-project-permit/article_c7b49d1d-3e3e-507c-857b-fa56d8b995a4.html
Prior to Judge Johnson’s 2019 court ruling, newly elected Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman declared (below link) on May, 2015 that, "I do not support the use of eminent domain for this project and you can rest assured, if it comes in front of me right here, I will not vote for eminent domain for this project."
https://kpic.com/politics/oregon-and-northwest/crowd-gathers-at-douglas-county-courthouse-to-protest-pipeline-project
That CHANGED in 2017 when Douglas County Commissioner Freeman reversed course and threw his support behind the pipeline project immediately AFTER accepting a $5,000 payment from Jordan Cove Pipeline. The payment was challenged by the Federal Election Commission (below link).
https://www.heraldandnews.com/members/forum/guest_commentary/pipeline-would-build-the-economy-of-rural-oregon/article_b142f335-8ab5-5dbc-8e3d-fd5e9e8f4dcb.html
According to the Federal Election Commission (below link), Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, an outspoken advocate for personal property rights and opposition to eminent domain, became a supporter of the pipeline project soon after Jordan Cove contributed $5,000 to Commissioner Freeman’s election campaign while ignoring COUNTY LAWS that state, “the power of eminent domain should be used to acquire property only for public purposes.”
https://www.fec.gov/files/legal/murs/7512/7512_113.pdf
In 2019, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, another self-proclaimed advocate for personal property rights and opposition to eminent domain, added his name to the list of supporters for the pipeline project.
https://www.westernwire.net/jordan-cove-project-seeks-oregon-state-lands-approval-gains-support/
Elected people in power such as Commissioners Boice and Freeman choose to ignore local laws for their personal benefit and change their stances in favor of companies who pay them money, no matter how negative the repercussions to Douglas County residents. Is that the kind of Commissioners you want?
Huzzah!
Now, build some offshore wind turbines to power the west coast.
Jobs.
