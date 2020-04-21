Opponents of the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to take a second look.
FERC approved a permit for the pipeline in March. Now, the landowners whose property the pipeline would cross, along with environmental organizations and the Klamath Tribes have submitted a request for a rehearing.
Rogue Climate said in a press release Monday that FERC should reconsider its analyses of the environmental impact and whether the project is in the public interest.
The project involves creating a 36" pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would be loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
In addition to FERC approval, the project needs several Oregon state permits to move forward.
Opponents of the project said FERC's approval would allow Canadian pipeline developer Pembina to force their way across the land of unwilling property owners.
"It is unconscionable that a for-profit corporation can exercise eminent domain against Oregon landowners for a pipeline already denied multiple times by our own state government," landowner Stacey McLaughlin of Myrtle Creek said in a written statement.
"The taking of our property so a Canadian fossil fuel corporation can export its gas to Asia makes a mockery of our Constitutional rights. Every American should be alarmed by this threat to our liberty," she said.
Jordan Cove has also asked for a rehearing, but it wants FERC to remove conditions that it receive some approvals mandated by Oregon.
Pembina did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
