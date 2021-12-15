The state Department of Justice has been illegally spying on opponents of the Pacific Connector Pipeline, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Oregon Circuit Court in Marion County.
Francis Eatherington, of Roseburg, is one of a group of plaintiffs that filed the lawsuit, with the help of the New York University School of Law Policing Project. Eatherington is an environmental activist and the president of the Oregon Women’s Land Trust, which owns property that was in the proposed pipeline’s path.
Pembina recently announced it was dropping plans to move forward with the pipeline project. But pipeline opponents remain concerned about the government’s role in allegedly spying against them.
Eatherington had opposed the Canadian company’s use of eminent domain to force its pipeline across the land of private property owners, and also raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact.
“That’s no good reason to spy on us as if we’re terrorists or something. The real terrorist is the corporation who doesn’t believe that fossil fuels contribute to climate chaos. That’s who they should have been spying on, not us, who were trying to protect our lands and protect Oregon from this terrible, terrible project,” she said.
Nothing the protesters did was illegal, she said.
According to the complaint filed Tuesday, the Oregon DOJ’s TITAN Fusion Center conducted illegal surveillance against individuals and groups like Rogue Climate and No LNG Exports, all of whom were exercising their constitutional rights to speak and protest against the pipeline.
TITAN is one of 80 similar intelligence-gathering organizations across the country that started in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, but it operates under authority from the state Department of Justice.
It collects and maintains “intelligence” about Oregon residents and disseminates it to multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to the complaint, TITAN’s spy operation was never authorized by the Legislature and has been operating without oversight.
Oregon law prohibits law enforcement agencies from collecting information about citizens’ and organizations’ political or social views and associations unless that information directly relates to an investigation of criminal activities.
The lawsuit asks the court to halt TITAN’s operation and destroy all the records it has collected.
The News-Review reported in 2019 on a coordinated effort by the state and federal governments, as well as some southwestern Oregon counties, to spy on pipeline opponents. The Guardian newspaper first broke the story that year and pointed to the law enforcement agencies’ involvement with Pembina, the private Canadian company that was the developer of the proposed project.
According to the lawsuit, Pembina contributed funds to the law enforcement agencies so that they would investigate the company’s opposition.
Coos County law enforcement was allegedly involved in the operation. Douglas County law enforcement officials said they were not involved.
Before the news reports came out in 2019, Eatherington said, she wasn’t aware that pipeline opponents like herself were being spied on. She still doesn’t know exactly what information the government collected about her.
She anticipates that more information will come out during the discovery process, in which the DOJ will be compelled by the court to produce records related to the case.
Eatherington said her opposition to the pipeline was always legal and respectful.
“It was our right, as U.S. citizens, to oppose a foreign corporation wanting to take private property in Oregon with eminent domain. For that, we should not have been a target of spying and surveillance,” she said.
“I hope this lawsuit will bring transparency and accountability to government,” she said.
(6) comments
"According to the lawsuit, Pembina contributed funds to the law enforcement agencies so that they would investigate the company’s opposition."
Lobbying at all levels these days. Sad days.
Dear News Review, is it the Oregon Dept of Justice or the US Dept of Justice that is being sued?
Oregon Department of Justice
She supports illegal spying when it's her opponents but put the shoe on the other foot She don't like it as much. Rather hypocritical wouldn't you say?
What are you talking about bbfan? Why don't you explain the accusations you make. You throw out inflammatory statements and never back them up.
What evidence do you have for this public accusation, such that it will allow you to avoid being sued by those whom you accuse? They are already suing the Dept of Justice.
