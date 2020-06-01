A federal judge has ruled that opponents of the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project have the right to obtain the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s lists of landowners who would be impacted by the project.
A group of landowners had sued for the lists in U.S. District Court in Eugene. Judge Ann Aiken ruled last week that FERC must release it to them.
The landowners said having the lists will give them the ability to verify that FERC fulfilled its constitutional duty to adequately notify every landowner along the pipeline’s path.
This lawsuit isn’t the only one pipeline opponents have filed against FERC. In a separate case filed in May in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, opponents have asked the court to overturn FERC’s decision approving the Jordan Cove project.
In the Eugene case, impacted landowners hailed Aiken’s decision as a victory Monday.
They had been seeking the lists since January 2019, when they first submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to FERC for a copy of them.
The pipeline project involves creating a 36-inch pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would be loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
Landowners have consistently voiced concern that Pacific Connector intends to use eminent domain to force its way across unwilling property owners’ land. The company has maintained that many of the landowners in the project’s path have already signed agreements with the company.
Megan Gibson, senior staff attorney for the Niskanen Center, which represents the opponents, said the pipeline company’s lists need to be monitored for accuracy and to verify that landowners have been notified of their rights to intervene to protect their land.
Landowner Stacey McLaughlin of Myrtle Creek said FERC has left those notifications up to the company, and it shouldn’t have.
“This is akin to inviting the fox into the hen house to safeguard the chickens,” she said.
She said she hoped this ruling is just the beginning of correcting what she said is FERC overreach in favor of the developers.
Bill Gow, whose property lies south of Roseburg, said landowners shouldn’t have had to sue to get the lists.
“The fact that we have to sue FERC to obtain information that affects those of us impacted by the pipeline is another example of how FERC has rigged this process in favor of the gas companies and against the landowners,” he said.
