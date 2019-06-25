TRI CITY — Environmental activists, local landowners and pipeline builders lined up at South Umpqua High School to comment on the Jordan Cove Energy Project's federal draft environmental impact statement Tuesday.
The public comment session was the second of four being held by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Southern Oregon this week. About 200 people came to Monday's session in Coos Bay. Sessions will take place in Medford and Klamath Falls on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The pipeline would transport natural gas 229 miles from existing pipelines in Malin to a proposed export terminal in Coos Bay. If multiple outstanding state and local permits are approved, FERC would have the final say on the project. When FERC released the impact statement in March, it included more than 130 conditions the project would have to meet to minimize environmental impacts.
"We'll be addressing everything in our response," said Jordan Cove spokesman Paul Vogel. "It's a good (environmental impact statement). It's an example of how we can have the environment and jobs. We look forward to getting approval from FERC."
Before the all-day comment session began, about 30 people showed up to a rally opposing the project led by Rogue Climate. The group had a table to help people prepare comments and set up posters featuring stories of landowners whose properties would be crossed by the pipeline.
Three Douglas County landowners spoke against the project at the rally.
"I did not serve my country so a foreign company could take my land under eminent domain," said U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Dahlman.
Dahlman and other landowners have refused to accept compensation from Jordan Cove to build the pipeline underground on their properties.
On Monday, Jordan Cove released a statement saying the company has signed voluntary agreements with 82% of private landowners in the pipeline's path. Eighty-seven miles of the pipeline would cross private land.
Vogel said Monday the company has secured 10 more miles of pipeline right of way in the last two weeks.
Landowners have disputed the company's statements about the percentage of people who have signed agreements.
"Their 82% number is likely the percentage of total parcels needed that now have easements," said Douglas County landowner Stacey McLaughlin via email.
Vogel said company will submit details about landowner right of way to FERC by the public comment period ends on July 5.
At the rally, McLaughlin said Jordan Cove released the number before the FERC sessions "to try to convince you that eminent domain is not a probability for this project.
"They will have to take us to court to take our land," she said.
The draft impact statement, which included more than 1,100 pages and 34 appendices, said the project would cause temporary, long-term, and permanent environmental impacts. But it concluded many of the impacts would not be significant or would be reduced to less than significant levels due to mitigation measures.
"Damages on private land are not mitigated," said Douglas County landowner Francis Eatherington at the rally. "There's no one mitigating the impacts on our well only a couple hundred feet from the pipeline."
John Clarke, another landowner, said the comment session was particularly important for him because he lives in a remote area of Douglas County, where he doesn't have access to the internet to submit comments electronically.
He commented at the session in Coos Bay on Monday, but he said he was cut off by FERC's three-minute time limit. He came to the session at South Umpqua to finish his comment regarding a discrepancy he sees between a Jordan Cove filing with the Oregon Department of Energy and the FERC impact statement.
While people at the session primarily submitted comments opposing the pipeline, several pipeline builders from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 290 commented in support of it.
"It represents a huge amount of work for us," said union business manager Lou Christian.
He said if the pipeline was approved, it could create one to two years of work for people in the union's apprentice programs.
"People talk about these being temporary jobs, well, they are if you look at one job, but our careers are made out of temporary jobs," Christian said. "I've worked this over 40 years now and it has been one job after another."
FERC's final environmental impact statement and final decision are scheduled on Oct. 11 and Jan. 9, 2020, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.