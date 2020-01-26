DAYS CREEK — A cylindrical wooden pavilion called the Salmon Portal sits next to the quietly burbling Fate Creek on Sandy and Russ Lyons’ ranch. A person seated on the bench inside can watch the creek pass by. If they’re lucky, they might catch a glimpse of a coho salmon.
The Lyons have worked hard to restore habitat for the fish in the creek — planting trees to cool the water, setting down logs so that gravel for spawning grounds will build up rather than float downstream, and retrofitting an irrigation dam so the salmon could pass.
They were devastated to learn 15 years ago that this place was directly in the path of the proposed Pacific Connector natural gas pipeline. The Lyons are among the property owners fighting to block the project, and Sandy Lyon feels so strongly about it that she was arrested in November at a sit-in protest at Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
So the Lyons were thrilled when the University of Oregon’s Erin Moore approached them about building the Portal here.
Moore is the director of the U of O School of Architecture and Environment and the associate dean of the U of O College of Design, and the Salmon Portal is the third pavilion Moore and her team have constructed in southern Oregon.
Moore said all three works are intended as a protest of the Pacific Connector pipeline. Each sits on private land along current or previously proposed routes the pipeline would take on its 230-mile journey from Malin to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay.
The Lyons’ efforts to restore the salmon run through their property inspired the Salmon Portal’s name. The other two pavilions are called the Coquille and Haynes Inlet Portals.
According to Moore, the Portals are intended to transform the perception of the three sites by demonstrating they have other values than those related to resource extraction and profit.
And she wanted her art to reflect a value system that didn’t separate humans indoors from animals outdoors.
“I truly value the biodiversity of Oregon and these places. The beauty of our cohabitation is just incredible,” she said.
Each Portal is constructed of wood by Moore’s team, called FLOAT, and partially covered with native thatch materials. The thatching on the Lyons’ Portal is made from tule taken from a pond on their property.
One one side of each Portal, Moore said, the thatch is arranged so that water is diverted away from the interior, keeping the bench inside a dry spot for humans sitting inside. On the other side, though, the thatch is angled upward, which allows moisture inside, but also provides habitat for bugs and attracts birds.
“It’s turning out to be really fun with birds using that side, and to bring together all these different species in this place, hopefully in a good way,” she said.
She said while her original intent wasn’t for the Portals’ cylindrical shapes to mimic the pipeline, she appreciates them being interpreted as pieces of an alternative pipeline. She said her intention is to create art that’s also a non-violent protest.
“Nonviolent resistance is putting something of value in the path of destruction,” she said.
The Lyons said it feels good to have the Portal on their ranch. Sandy Lyon said she’s so passionate about her opposition to the pipeline that the first time she testified against it before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, she cried.
“It’s been depressing for us to live with the threat of this all this time. It gets you down,” she said.
The Portal, she said, feels heartwarming. It connects her to other people and the environment.
“You can come down here and sit with this warm feeling around you that people care too. Here’s this architect in Eugene trying to make a statement in her verbiage, which is art,” Lyon said.
