Lightning storm strikes Douglas County

SANNE GODFREY
The News-Review

Aug 4, 2023

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas Forest Protective Association's Douglas District was struck by lightning throughout the night.

DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope said there was a confirmed satellite county of 66 strikes ranging from Glendale, Tiller and Myrtle Creek to Glide and Steamboat.

"DFPA is currently actively engaged in lightning reconnaissance with ground and aerial resources and as of 8:30 am, aerial has confirmed five fire starts," Pope said.

More information about locations, fire activity, and resources allocated will be shared as information evolves.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
