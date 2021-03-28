In between being pulled from the ground at upper Willamette Valley nurseries to being planted on the slopes of Southern Oregon’s Cascade Mountains and Coast Range, Douglas fir seedlings need cold storage.
Coolers at Norris Blueberry Farms and Wesley Orchards in the Garden Valley area provide that needed stop for the seedlings. Not long after those coolers are emptied of the respective farm’s summer and fall produce and products, they welcome the young trees beginning in December.
The coolers are kept at 34 to 38 degrees.
“It’s just more convenient to have the trees at a centralized location,” said Ben Christiansen, a forester for Barnes & Associates, a company that manages 80,000 acres of southwestern Oregon timberland. “Then we don’t have to drive up to the nurseries every day. Those nurseries don’t have the storage space. Having these farms with their coolers is convenient for us.”
A couple times a week, seedlings are delivered in bulk by semi-truck and trailer to the coolers. During a normal planting season from December to April, the Norris coolers store 1.5 million young trees for five timber companies and Wesley Orchards store 1.5 million trees for five companies and a few smaller timber owners.
In the past, Kruse Farms stored seedlings in its cooler for a timber owner until that company built its own cooler. Evan Kruse said the farm’s cooler is available to storing seedlings.
“We want to provide a service, help these timber companies out and make it easier for them to get the trees every morning,” said Paul Norris, owner of Norris Blueberry Farms.
While providing a service, storing the seedlings is diversity for the farms, earning revenue and extending the use of its facilities beyond the summer and fall harvest seasons.
“This keeps our cold storage in operation, this utilizes our building space that we have during our off season,” said Howard Sand, owner of Wesley Orchards.
Charley Moyer, the Dillard District forester for Roseburg Forest Products, said that company plants 500,000 to a million seedlings a year. Most are Douglas fir, but incense cedar, grand fir and some other non-fir trees are also planted.
Moyer said the seedlings can be stored up to four weeks in the cooler without being damaged, but most of them are out and in the ground within three weeks.
“It’s a convenience thing for the planting crews to have the seedlings closer to where they are going to be planted,” Moyer said.
Between 5 and 6 each morning, five to six days a week, planting crews roll up to the coolers and load 8,000 to 10,000 seedlings into their trailers. They then head off to the mountains to the planting sites. With a crew of 10 to 15 planters, on terrain that is not too steep and with the right weather conditions, the daily goal is to plant all the seedlings taken each morning.
Sand said there have been years when up to 5 million trees went through the Wesley Orchards cooler. He said he expects the number to be up in future years as the thousands of acres of forest land that was burned by the multiple fires of 2020 are reforested.
Is it just general practice to not plant on steep terrain? Seems like there would be planting in rough area too, if nothing more than to avoid deciduous infiltration. States in the Northeast show beautifully in the Fall, but the reason they do is because all the evergreens were cut and never replanted allowing deciduous to proliferate. I can view photos of the Northeast in the Fall, but I want to live in the Big Green. I applaud the replanting. It shows solid forest management.
