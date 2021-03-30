Douglas County is known for its beautiful outdoors, and a local mountain biking group is trying to use the unique geography to create some beautiful trails.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders, a local mountain biking group, has been repairing and constructing trails in the area, specifically at Cooper Creek Recreation Area near Sutherlin and at the Champagne Creek Recreation Area in Lookingglass.
“Mountain biking is growing in Roseburg,” organizer Darrin Bradfield said. “It’s great to be at the base level of it.”
The group has build days on the first Saturday and third Sunday each month at Champagne Creek Ranch and the second Saturday and fourth Sunday at Cooper Creek.
Bob Feiler, president of the mountain biking group, said all people are welcome to help.
The group welcomes people of all skill levels and abilities to come help and have had a steady group coming out to volunteer, with people between the ages of 10 and 72 currently helping out.
In total the group had donated 265 volunteer hours, as of March 20. Bradfield said he had logged 165 of those, which doesn’t include any of the trail work he did in the last week at Champagne Creek Ranch with a rented excavator.
Champagne Creek Ranch was largely undeveloped when they first started creating trails. Bradfield hopes to use the nature that’s already in existence to create about 7 miles in trail, and maybe even an extremely challenging section in the rock garden on the property.
The hope is to use the area, which is privately owned and operated, to host National Interscholastic Cycling Association races in the future for middle and high schoolers. The Roseburg club currently has 13 athletes who have competed in races.
In addition to hosting races, the area will also be a training ground for the local students.
Champagne Creek Ranch is a multi-use area, with some part set aside for off-highway vehicles, while others are better for mountain bikers and trail runners.
Cooper Creek is publicly owned and open to the general public.
“We adopted the trail there which is managed by the Sutherlin Water Control District and also adopted the park which is managed by Douglas County Parks,” Feiler said.
Bradfield said the group had to do quite a bit of bench cutting in the Cooper Creek area, which means they cut a trail into the existing slope and reinforce at the bottom to create a new path.
The Cooper Creek trail, once completed, will be a nearly 7-mile loop.
The mountain biking group is hoping to raise funds to create even more trails in the coming years and make Roseburg a destination for riders. The group has applied for grants and is also currently considering trail sponsorships.
