For the past five years, a Green District resident has been flooded with each new rain. Brenda Tomlinson, who lives on Landers Avenue, has been suffering a catastrophe behind a bamboo fence.
“Five years being flooded and the last three with oil and paint thinner, sewage and antifreeze,” said Tomlinson. “I had one dog die and have to shut my animals and myself inside for days at a time to avoid pollutants that are bad enough to burn my eyes and lungs.”
Tomlinson has jars of these liquids that have flooded her backyard, garage and carport. The pollution can be seen in the ditch in front of Tomlinson’s home.
“The is not an act of God,” said Tomlinson. “I do not live in a flood zone.”
With new construction scheduled over pre-existing pipes and no drainage in the area, this water only has one place to flow.
Six feet behind Tomlinson’s back fence, a culvert pipe has built a little pond. The pond extends into Tomlinson’s yard and becomes a flowing channel of water. The culvert pipe and pond are directly below new homes that have been built over the last five years and no construction has happened on these old pipes.
No construction companies were able to be reached for comment.
“A third of my yard is full of trenches trying to divert this water,” Tomlinson said. “I now have to sump pump my garage and have a creek through my carport.”
Though many efforts were made, Douglas County Public Works could not be reached for comment.
Tomlinson fears for her investment and for her neighbors if nothing is done.
“Eleven years of hard work and money into my home,” said Tomlinson, “and if you’re in the middle or bottom of this hill, you might be next.”
Lawsuit .. they just can't overrun your property like that. Lawsuit against Douglas County and any involved builders. Do your homework 1st. Statue of limitation, etc...
