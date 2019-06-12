Umpqua Watersheds will host a cleanup effort along the North Umpqua River from 9 a.m. to noon June 29 at Swiftwater Park, located about 23 miles east of Roseburg in the Idleyld Park area.
It's a community event and volunteers are welcome. Volunteers are asked to bring supportive shoes and plenty of water. Tools and trash bags will be provided.
Information: 541-530-6782 or 541-672-7065.
