Grady Smith and his grandmother Julie Smith, both of Roseburg, fish the North Umpqua River in March 2022 from the Amacher Park boat ramp in Roseburg. The North Umpqua River and its tributaries are closed to fishing until October.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

DOUGLAS COUNTY — All angling on the North Umpqua River and its tributaries is closed until the end of November.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

(1) comment

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

"— All angling on the North Umpqua River and its tributaries is closed until the end of November."

Q: Anyone know if this includes the South Umpqua River? (If yes, how come? If no, how come?)

