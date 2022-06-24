OAKLAND — Umpqua Basin is home to more oak trees than any of the other four oak groups around Oregon, according to Steve Denney from the Umpqua Oak Partnership. The mighty trees are important for a number of reasons — they are native to Oregon, provide habitat for thousands of other species, are drought tolerant and are fire resistant.
On Thursday, over 60 Douglas County community members gathered at Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park in Oakland, surrounded by peacocks and birdsong for the start of a two-day event: Oaks in the Umpqua.
“Oaks are valuable and they need to be managed,” Denney said. “People have a lot of options for managing oaks on their property. I think that hopefully we are going to describe a bunch of different techniques and options for them.”
Everyone in attendance either owns or manages land, according to Alicia Christiansen from OSU Extension who helped lead this event.
Christiansen’s goal for Oaks in the Umpqua is to provide land owners and managers with the education and resources they need to manage oaks and restoration projects.
“You don't have to do all of this work alone,” Christiansen said, expressing what she hopes attendees will take away from the event. “There are agencies and organizations out there that are poised to help you accomplish your oak restoration goal.”
Umpqua Oak Partnership and OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources Program for Douglas County put on the educational event together. About a year ago, they sent out a survey to around 1,000 land owners in Douglas County to gauge interest. Many people responded, requesting information on oaks and so this event was created, according to Denney. He hopes it will become an annual or biannual occurrence.
Attendees began the day rotating through a series of five different informational sessions. After lunch, they toured two ranches working to restore oaks.
During five, half-hour-long informational sessions, specialists led attendees in a discussion about a topic, allowing time for questions.
In one session about invasive plant species in oak habitats Justy Grinter, from the Bureau of Land Management, discussed different tools to help get rid of invasives: digging, hand pulling, mowing, herbicide and others. She then led a mini tour, pointing out some invasive plants.
In another session, “creating wildlife habitat”, Bill Cannaday from Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife and CalLee Davenport from U.S. Fish & Wildlife explained that oaks are a diverse habitat, providing for thousands of different species including over 100 types of birds and over 3,000 different insects.
In other sessions attendees learned about wildfires, biochar and how to cultivate oak from acorns.
At the end of the day, attendees left with a number of take-home informational packets — about restoring oak habitats and resources on how that can be done.
At the Friday session, attendees move through a variety of workshops further addressing oak restoration and habitat, including the option to watch a demonstration of either a portable sawmill or shiitake mushroom inoculation.
“My thing about wildlife is about preserving the land and not poisoning the environment," Deb Cotterall, a land owner in attendance, said. "A lot of what we are learning today is in harmony with that. I want to learn more about how to take care of my land for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.