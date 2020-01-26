Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are seeking public input on a project the organization said would replace a failing culvert near Milo and enhance cutthroat trout migration.
Officials from the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management intend to replace a “flashboard riser design” culvert in Bear Creek, according to a press release from ODFW. The BLM has also proposed a fish passage mitigation project will replace an existing culvert on Corn Creek, which presently does not provide upstream passage to native migratory fish.
Proposed actions are in lieu of Oregon’s fish passage law, which requires that the state provide upstream and downstream passage for native migratory fish. The public comment portion of the project ends on Feb. 14. Exemption requests will be presented to the Oregon Fish Passage Task Force for their recommendation at a meeting at the ODFW office in Salem on Feb. 28, where public comments will be provided to the task force.
Bear Creek is located west of Umpqua and serves as an initial waterway that drains into the South Umpqua River near Winston. Bear Creek turns into Berry Creek, which eventually drains into Ben Irving Reservoir. Water from the reservoir drains into Olalla Creek, which turns into Lookingglass Creek a few miles west of Winston near Highway 42.
For fish migration purposes, the ODFW, is pushing more for the replacement of a culvert at Corn Creek, which serves as a direct tributary to the South Umpqua River not far from Milo. Photos of the culvert provided by ODFW show a white-colored tube with a rusted-out bottom perched 2 1/2 feet off the ground with water draining into the creek.
The Bear Creek culvert is part of a water body called Bear Trap Pond, which has been used by emergency personnel over the past decade as a water source to fight wildfires. The BLM said the pond’s primary purpose has been as a resource to fight fires as opposed to migrating fish and is seeking an exemption to the state’s fish-passage laws for that water body.
ODFW Fish Passage Program coordinator Greg Apke said in a press release that the department may grant a fish-passage waiver if there are appreciable benefits to native migratory fish greater at the mitigation site compared to the waiver site if passage were provided.
Comments can be sent to Apke at Greg.D.Apke@state.or.us, or by calling 503-947-6228.
