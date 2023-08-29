The Oregon Hunters Association is doubling the rewards paid to informants in fish and game poaching cases.
Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Hunters Association started collaborating in 1986 on the Turn in Poachers program, which financially rewards those who report unlawful killing of wildlife and destruction of habitat. Two new reward categories were added this year: illegal spotlighting and snagging or attempting to snag.
"We need all Oregonians to be our eyes and ears in the fields, forests, water, and beaches of Oregon; the health and future of our wildlife depend on it,” said Yvonne Shaw, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Stop Poaching Campaign coordinator. "Hunters and anglers are very invested in reducing poaching and supporting wildlife populations because they want to preserve the resource for future generations. It’s a way of life they wish to pass on to the next generation."
A study from the department of fish and wildlife found that more mule deer were killed by poachers than licensed hunters in south central Oregon.
"In light of the dire situation that mule deer populations are facing, this is one of the ways we can make a difference," said Steve Hagan, Oregon Hunters Association president and TIP coordinator.
The TIP program paid out more than $100,000 in rewards in the last five years, according to a press release. Since 2018, informants have also been given the option to take preference points in lieu of money.
Qualification for the reward depends upon the issuing of a citation by the OSP Wildlife Division. If the investigation by OSP finds insufficient evidence to issue a citation, no reward will be made.
If a citation is issued the standard amount of the reward will be:
Bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose — $2,000
Elk, deer, pronghorn — $1,000
Bear, cougar, wold — $600
Upland bird, waterfowl — $200
Furbearers — $200
Salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut — $200
Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags — $200
Illegal spotlighting — $200
Snagging/attempting to snag – $200
Habitat destruction — $300
The TIP reward fund is mainly supported by court-ordered restitution from convicted poachers and individual donations.
"OHA has continually and successfully pushed for tougher laws that increase penalties for poaching,” said OHA State Coordinator Duane Dungannon, who has signed the TIP reward checks for nearly 30 years. “OHA also provided the initiative for Oregon’s Stop Poaching Campaign and lobbied to secure funding for additional law-enforcement officers and a traveling poaching case prosecutor, as well as a poaching awareness campaign to involve the public in turning in poachers."
To report a violation or suspicious activity, call 800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or email tip@state.or.us.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.
