About a dozen local volunteers, including students from Fremont Middle School's Future Business Leaders of America, worked Saturday on beautifying the butterfly garden at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Then they heard from Morgan Fay of Elkton Community Education Center and Diana Wales of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society about how they could support monarch butterflies and osprey.
The event was sponsored by HealTerra.
HealTerra promotes vermicomposting, recycling food waste with the aid of worms and then using the worm castings as fertilizer. It's a project of Source One Serenity, a nonprofit that helps veterans heal through outdoor recreation in nature.
Elena Lininger, who founded Source One Serenity with her husband Rusty Lininger in 2016, said HealTerra has adopted the butterfly garden.
"We just want to do work to keep it up, to make it better, to make it beautiful," she said.
The volunteers raked, planted and then paused to learn a little something about two species the garden is designed to support.
"We also brought some worm castings to spread out," Lininger said.
Her son Lian Lininger, 5, was having a great time helping out though he was a little disappointed that there weren't any butterflies to see just yet.
"I love butterflies too much, that I can't stop staring at them," he said.
Skylar Knox, president of the Fremont FBLA said this is one of the group's service projects this year.
"We've been raking up leaves and planting some flowers and other plants and just trying to make it look better. We spread out bark mulch and just trying to overall improve how it looks," she said.
Skylar, 12, was instrumental in getting new interpretive signs about ospreys at local parks, including one right next to the butterfly garden. She said she's seen lots of butterflies and some fireflies in the garden in the past.
"It's pretty awesome. I love nature in general," she said.
Retired U.S. Army Major Jay Schmidt said the garden project was going well. He liked the new mulch.
"It looks good, it smells good. We were talking earlier, it's almost like going on a hiking trail and smelling the pine needles, but local," he said.
He said the kids were doing a fabulous job, and he hopes more volunteers will come out to future events.
"During COVID times it's nice to get out and do things like this and do something worthwhile for the community," he said.
Schmidt served from 1985 to 2009, starting as a medic and later becoming nurse and a physician's assistant in the army. He was deployed six times.
Fay said monarch butterflies have been badly impacted by pesticides, but their recovery can be aided by planting milkweed. They plant their eggs exclusively on milkweed, which the caterpillars then eat, taking in toxins that make the butterflies inedible to predators.
"I am here to talk to you today about hope, a hope for a future with butterflies," she said.
Supporting pollinators like butterflies in general means planting native plants, not only at the park but also in the garden, Fay said.
That's also a cheaper and easier way to garden, she said.
"You can make a difference right where you are," she said.
Wales said osprey are raptors that feed exclusively on fish and are adapted to pull their wings in and dive feet first into the water, using their talons to capture the fish.
They, too, have been harmed by pesticide use, particularly DDT which was banned in the 1970s after about three decades of use.
The birds traditionally nest in the broken off tops of very tall trees.
Behind Wales as she spoke was a large pole with a platform designed to provide perfect nesting habitat for the birds.
The pole was erected by the City of Roseburg and Pacific Power.
The goal is to dissuade the osprey from nesting in the nearby light poles at the baseball field, which can wind up shorting out the lights.
"The birds were doing a good job of adapting, but it was causing other problems," she said.
Unfortunately, she said, the nesting structure built as an alternative at Stewart Park has been occupied by Canadian geese who like to nest in similar habitat. However, she said osprey frequently push out the geese and take over the nest.
"There may be osprey on this nest shortly," she said.
A similar structure built for them at Gaddis Park in Roseburg is currently being used by a nesting pair of osprey.
Editor's note: Skylar Knox is a contributing reporter to The News-Review.
