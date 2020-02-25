200220-nrr-loggingcavitt-03

A group walks down a trail in Cavitt Creek Park south of Glide on Wednesday. A recent timber sale will allow Douglas County to harvest trees at the park.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos

The Douglas County Parks Department announced Tuesday that Cavitt Creek County Park near Glide is now closed until May 15.

The department will be working with a contractor to remove about 140 trees it has identified as hazards.

The 13-acre day use park is located seven miles south of Glide, on Cavitt Creek Road. It features a ball field, picnic area and access to Cavitt Creek.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review.

