The Douglas County Parks Department announced Tuesday that Cavitt Creek County Park near Glide is now closed until May 15.
GLIDE — A 13-acre county park nestled against jade green Cavitt Creek east of Glide is about…
The department will be working with a contractor to remove about 140 trees it has identified as hazards.
The 13-acre day use park is located seven miles south of Glide, on Cavitt Creek Road. It features a ball field, picnic area and access to Cavitt Creek.
