SUTHERLIN — What was once nothing more than deserted property around a forgotten log pond on the west end of town has begun transforming into a park.
When complete, Ford’s Pond Park will feature nature trails winding through restored oak habitat, a 10-foot-wide path circling the pond, and an inclusive playground that allows grandmas and grandchildren to swing together and children who use wheelchairs to go down the slide holding hands with a friend.
Construction is already underway on the parking lot and sidewalks, and a hefty half million dollar grant awarded at the end of February will be used to develop restrooms, a play area and picnic shelters at the southeast corner of the park.
The park emerging from this scenic, 200-acre location started with the vision of two former park rangers, Jim and Beth Houseman.
The Housemans, who have been neighbors of the property for the past 20 years, knew the City of Sutherlin planned to acquire it in order to have a place to store treated water during the summer months.
The water, already rendered safe by the city’s treatment plant for park visitors to fish from the pond, is too warm to be dumped into Calapooya Creek during the summer months.
But the Housemans saw that the pond could be part of something bigger, and in 2014, they started the Friends of Ford’s Pond to do the fundraising and volunteer maintenance that are turning that dream into a reality.
In 1956, the pond was created to hold logs for Roseburg Lumber. At one point the property was going to be used for a housing development, but those plans fell through. Finally, the city acquired it.
In 2005, the city created a parks and open space plan and Beth Houseman attended a meeting and convinced city officials to include Ford’s Pond in the plan. Next, a master plan was created for it.
Recently, the project has been the beneficiary of three big grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. In the fall, it received a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, whose funds come from federal offshore oil and gas lease money, and a Recreational Trails Program grant, whose funds come from federal fuel taxes.
Then in February, it received a $517,814 Local Government Grant. It was the top ranked project of all the statewide applicants for that grant.
As the project moves forward stage by stage, the Housemans have been thrilled to see that many people are bringing their families out to walk around the pond. It’s an outdoor activity that they can still enjoy during the pandemic.
“We wanted the place to be loved and enjoyed, and that’s what’s happening,” Beth Houseman said.
While the pond is good for fishing and boating (no gasoline powered boats allowed), the land around it also has other natural attractions.
“It’s a great place for birdwatching. We get people out here that are painters and photographers,” Jim Houseman said.
The wooded acreage dotted with Oregon white oak is a hidden gem, he said.
“You’re in the canopy and there’s all kinds of birds, woodpeckers and hawks and eagles flying around. It’s a pretty awesome spot,” he said.
Tremendous views of the Callahan Mountains, Tyee, Dodge Canyon Creek and out over the city of Sutherlin await those who make the climb. And volunteers have placed a picnic table at the top of the hill.
When the playground is complete, it will be a multi-generational playground accessible for people with disabilities. Wide swings and slides will be designed for people of all ages to play together.
Outdoor musical instruments and table games are also options, and the plan is to include nature in the design of play spaces.
“There’s beautiful examples around the world of inclusive playgrounds, and beautiful examples of natural playgrounds and we are combining them into one type of design and we think it’ll be very unique and we think it will be a draw to the area,” Beth Houseman said.
Beth Houseman said the park will be well used and accessible to everyone, a community gathering place for family and friends.
“I see it being a well-used, well-loved place,” she said.
