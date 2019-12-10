The Douglas County Parks Department is offering discounts on annual parking passes for the county parks.
It's part of a Twelve Days of Christmas promotion that started Tuesday and continues through Dec. 21.
Participants save 20% on an annual 2020-2021 parks pass, dropping the cost from $30 to $24 for a year-long pass.
The special offer is available for passes purchased at the Douglas County Parks Office, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Justice Building Room 116, Roseburg, and the Douglas County Parks Office at 242 Discovery Point Lane, Winchester Bay.
It's also available for passes purchased at Waldron's Outdoor Sports, 330 E Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg, or online at yourdcparks.com, but service or convenience fees will be charged.
