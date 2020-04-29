Douglas County parks will reopen Friday.
The parks had been closed since March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the change Tuesday. However, they said in a press release that members of the public must follow social distancing restrictions or the parks could be closed again.
Park users must stay 6 feet away from others.
And visitors must come alone or in couples or families. Group use isn’t being allowed yet.
Pavilions, gazebos and playgrounds will remain closed.
And the parks department is cautioning that picnic tables won’t be sanitized.
Restrooms will be sanitized daily at Charles V. Stanton, Chief Miwaleta, Amacher, Pass Creek, River Forks, Singleton and Scottsburg Parks.
Flush restrooms only will be sanitized daily at Ben Irving, Cooper Creek, Mildred Kanipe and Whistler’s Bend County Parks.
County RV parks will be opened to self-contained RV units, but not to tents, cabins or yurts. The group site will remain closed and restroom and shower facilities will be open only from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.
Only Oregonians will be allowed to camp at the parks.
Parks visitors are being encouraged to wear masks and bring their own soap, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.
(3) comments
As a resident of Douglas County, I am extremely disappointed in this decision. I cannot believe how selfish our commissioners are, and believe they are putting our county at unnecessary risk.
Douglas County Commissioners aren’t waiting for the Governor’s approval to begin reopening Douglas County. Despite, Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer's quote during the March 20 conference call with the Governor regarding the reopening of Oregon Counties, saying, “he could not forecast when any Oregon county would be ready.” Two days later, our Douglas County Commissioners submitted a signed letter to the Governor requesting Douglas County be opened on April 25. The Commissioners are going forward with reopening the county without approval of the Governor and despite the quote from their own Public Health Officer.
http://oregoncapitalinsider.com/free/2527-376301-governor-oregons-economic-spring-will-bloom-gradually?utm_source=Oregon+Capital+Insider&utm_campaign=04e45a61f6-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_04_25_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_362d804414-04e45a61f6-244675465&fbclid=IwAR2IBU3S7FShVfSkwLsm2TrYSDm-yFyJskMV1yj-sTAIXWmtSo4NjyL3Hjs
Survey results released this week says 82 percent of Oregonians support stay-at-home efforts, says the numbers have a strong message for local politicians seeking to open early.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/poll-most-oregonians-expect-to-wait-months-before-returning-to-normal-activities/ar-BB13auc2
