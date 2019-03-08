At a sparsely attended open house Wednesday in Roseburg, Douglas County Parks Director Rocky Houston discussed the proposed redesign for the Umpqua Dunes RV Park at the coast. It was also discussed Tuesday at a meeting held in Winchester Bay.
The county purchased the park, formerly known as Discovery Point, from private owners in March 2018. The park is popular primarily with off-highway vehicle riders because of its access to the dunes. It's part of the county's effort to provide camping while generating additional revenue for the cash-strapped county government.
At a previous meeting in November, three proposals were put up for consideration on how the park might be redeveloped. Now, it's down to one concept. The next step will be to turn that concept into a final plan, figure out about how much it will cost, and present the information to the Parks Advisory Board and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
The redesign reduces the total number of camping sites from 101 to 88, but many of the sites are longer and many of them are pull-through sites that many who commented about the redesign said they wanted. Houston said some of the smaller sites currently aren't used except during peak seasons. He believes even with fewer total sites, more sites will be filled on a regular basis once all the sites are big enough for long campers to fit.
The plan also includes two other items park users requested — higher amp electrical service and new restroom and shower facilities. The new restrooms will be the same model as the new restrooms at the county's Windy Cove campgrounds.
New 12-by-36-foot two-bedroom cabins will also be added to the park, replacing the older, run-down models presently on site. The new ones will include kitchens and bathrooms.
Dune access, another priority, would be maintained with the new design.
The old office will be burned with the fire department this weekend, and the old ATV store has been renovated into both a store and office for now, until the park's redesign is completed.
Houston said the entire plan is dependent on the county generating state or federal grant money to pay for the redevelopments, which could take about three years.
