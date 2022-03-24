Feathers are getting ruffled over the fate of two domesticated geese who have made Ford's Pond Community Park their home.
The city of Sutherlin, which owns the park, wants the geese out. But some fans of the pair say the geese — who are currently nesting on an island in the pond — should be allowed to call the park home.
The issue started when the owners of the geese sold their home outside the city limits of Sutherlin. The new owners didn't want the geese, so the former owners placed the geese in the park.
Diane Baldwin, a frequent visitor to the park, has become attached to the geese and thinks they should be allowed to stay.
"They're beautiful white geese. They're here, they're mated, and they're together constantly," she said.
Tula is the male and Peggy is the female, she said.
"Nobody can figure out why they would want to get rid of these geese. I mean they're not hurting anything," she said. "They've become like mascots to Ford's Pond."
Brian Elliott, community development director for the city of Sutherlin, said the geese were relocated to Ford's Pond by their original owners.
He said the city is concerned about what will happen to the park if the geese remain.
"We don't want it to become an unnatural habitat. We're concerned if we allow these two geese, and other people bring geese or ducks and start dropping off their domesticated ducks and geese, it's not going to be what our vision is for Ford's Pond," he said.
"We want it to be natural, we want it to be wild geese, wild ducks or birds or wildlife, and the last thing that we want is for it to resemble what's happened at the Stewart Park pond," he said.
At the Stewart Park duck pond, there's constant visitor traffic. The banks get eroded and the wild geese and ducks start relying on the food those visitors offer.
He said the city is also concerned about the fact that the geese are about to become parents.
"We have two. They're nesting, so what if they have 10 or 12 (goslings)? It's already started," he said.
So Elliot reached out to state police and sought assistance removing the geese.
Because the geese are nesting, the deadline for their removal has been extended until April 15, Elliott said.
A forever home is still being sought for them. He said Wildlife Safari has been mentioned as a possible option.
Elliott said the city has not said anything about killing the geese.
"That is not the case at all," he said.
He said the city is trying to work with people to get the geese relocated and plans to post signs in the meantime asking people not to feed them.
Baldwin doesn't think the city's fears about the park becoming a dumping ground for domesticated birds are realistic.
Last year the pair had goslings that were all eaten by predators, so she doesn't think the pair will make an impact by hatching future generations.
"That's a huge jump to me. You've got two little geese there," she said.
She said she understands why the city might want to keep the wildlife, well, wild. She just doesn't agree that it should apply in this case.
"It's logical, but my heart doesn't understand it," he said
She said she likes seeing dogs at the park, but there are a lot of them, and they do affect the park.
"They've made a huge impact over there, and they're worried about two geese making another impact? Come on, that's just ridiculous," she said.
She hopes the geese can at least find another home, and maybe live out their days at Wildlife Safari.
"There's a lot of people that feel the same way," she said.
"...owners didn't want the geese, so the former owners placed the geese in the park." That was the issue at the pond in Stewart Park. One person dropped their geese at the pond which started the habit of others doing it as well. Conflicts between aggressive geese and dogs or small children began. Dog owners and parents began to hurt the geese while attempting to stop the aggression.
Should the City abandon their plan to create a people's park and leave the area as a natural wildlife area? Neither one would be a viable option for including feral geese that have become domesticated. Now that Romeo and Juliet have gotten busy there is no good answer. If the people's park plan moves forward it would be better if the geese were relocated for their safety. I suppose the City would have to place "No geese dumping" signs in the new park.
