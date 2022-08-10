Beginning Friday, Douglas County's Loon Lake Recreation Site will be open for weekend camping.
Megan Harper of the Bureau of Land Management's Coos Bay District said 17 camping sites will be open for camping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The BLM closed the area in 2019. Heavy snow that year toppled trees around the site, destroying the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day-use area and the maintenance shop.
The BLM is opening limited areas of the park while contractors continue to work to bring the water treatment system online.
Available by reservation only, the camping sites are located in the lower part of the campground closest to the lake and day-use area, which is currently open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. all three days.
Visitors are being advised there is no potable water available onsite and that they need to bring all the water they will need for their visit, including drinking water. Non-potable water will run the flush toilets in the day-use restrooms.
In addition to the limited camping sites, the beach and swimming area, picnic tables, charcoal grills, boat ramp and waterfall trail will also be open.
Harper said more campsites should be open later this summer if the water system successfully handles the increased use from limited camping, however, it is unlikely potable water will be available this season due to construction delays.
Repairs are being partially funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.
