The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacant position on the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board.
The position is for a North County representative.
The parks board is a seven-member, volunteer, citizen advisory body that advises the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the county parks director on parks policies and budget.
It meets once a month.
Applicants must be Douglas County residents and have demonstrated an interest and experience relevant to the parks department's needs. Experience with government, board operations, recreation management and planning is preferred.
Board members serve four-year terms and are expected to attend a majority of the monthly meetings and be actively engaged with the part of the county where they live.
Applications are available online at co.douglas.or.us as well as in the commissioners' office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Or call 541-440-4201.
Applications should be submitted to the commissioners' office. They will be accepted until the position is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.