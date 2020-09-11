Open campfires are banned at all Douglas County parks and campgrounds due to extreme fire danger.
Propane fires are still allowed, but county officials are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and be fire safe in the parks and outdoors.
All county parks, including day use areas and campgrounds are open, and reservations are still in place.
Information: 541-957-7001 or co.douglas.or.us
