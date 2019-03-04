Round two of a series of open house events on proposed redevelopment of the Umpqua Dunes RV Park will be held this week in Winchester Bay and Roseburg.
The county purchased the park, formerly known as Discovery Point, last year.
An open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marina Activity Center, Winchester Bay RV Resort, 263 Marina Way. Another will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the OSU Extension Service Auditorium adjacent to the Douglas County Courthouse, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Each open house will start with a brief presentation, followed by an open forum for public input and questions.
Agendas for the meetings can be found at co.douglas.or.us.
