Sunshine sparkled on the North Umpqua River as members of the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board and a group of local environmentalists met at Whistler's Bend County Park Thursday morning.
It had been two months since controversy erupted over the county's decision to log hazard trees at the park. Last month's snowstorm took out more trees.
In a portion of the park filled primarily with primitive campsites, logs were being lifted onto trucks. Some were Douglas firs that have some economic value. Others were oaks simply being hauled away and likely to be given to the United Community Action Network and distributed as firewood for those in need.
The meeting was congenial and informational, with questions asked and answered about the changes that had taken place there. In much of the park, thick stands of forest remain standing.
As for the trees that were removed, Parks Director Rocky Houston said a combination of factors led to the problem. He said drought weakened many trees in the area, and it had poor soil because the campground was developed fairly recently. Trees at risk were removed there in greater numbers than the rest of the park because more were in danger of hitting campsites or vehicles, Houston said.
Many leaning trees that weren't threatening campsites or cars were left in place. Then the heavy snow came and wiped many of them out, he said. Houston said he's not sure how many trees in all have been removed.
Houston said he'd be personally liable if he left up identified hazard trees.
"We are trying to mitigate potential loss, make our customers safe, and that's what we've done here," Houston said.
Discussion was friendly through most of the meeting, but resentment among the environmentalists about the now sparsely wooded campground surfaced when the participants stopped there to take a look.
Environmentalist Kat Stone asserted healthy trees were cut down as well as hazard and storm-damaged trees, but Houston said that wasn't true. Stone called Houston's version of events around the logging in the park "a fairy tale."
Board member Phil Bigler objected. He said the county would have no reason to cut down healthy trees at a park.
"What good would it do to log all the parks? Then no one would come," he said.
Stone said this summer's campers were going to be "pissed" when they saw the campground, which she compared to a doughnut hole.
But board member Jerry Chartier said he found the newly opened up space beautiful, and Houston said he plans to improve the campground by bringing in native lilacs and Oregon grape to create hedges between the campsites.
