Every September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts descend upon Roseburg, as the sound of chirping becomes amplified within a swarm of winged bodies.
Contrary to what it may sound like, it’s not a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock film.
The Roseburg Swift Watch 2021 and World Migratory Bird Day Celebration returns to Fir Grove Park on Sept. 3 and 10. Roseburg Parks and Recreation is co-sponsoring the event with the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society and the Bureau of Land Management.
The two-evening event celebrates World Migratory Bird Day, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Onlookers can come out with blankets, fold-out chairs or observe the spectacular display from their cars before the birds plunge into the brick chimney at the Umpqua Valley Arts’ Clay Place at 1624 West Harvard Ave.
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society President Diana Wales welcomed onlookers to enjoy the experience.
“We just want them to discover this amazing natural phenomenon in Fir Grove Park that happens every night for about six weeks,” Wales said. “What’s spectacular is watching — holy cow — a thousand birds. And what’s fun about it is they go in feet first.”
Organizers encourage people to arrive between 6:30 p.m. and sunset to witness the spectacular event.
“It’s one of those kind-of ‘wow’ moments,” said Wales. “Come out and have a ‘wow’ moment in nature without even having to get out of your car.”
In addition, all those in attendance are asked to wear a mask while practicing social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.