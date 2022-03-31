The pond at Shore Acres State Park in Coos County, as photographed in 2017, is one of several sites statewide that are targeted for Earth Day 2022 activities. Volunteers are needed on April 21 to join the annual pond cleanup event.
One hundred volunteer projects for 100 years. That’s the Oregon State Parks mantra this year as it continues its centennial celebration. The latest project underway is a statewide volunteer round-up for several Earth Day service events.
According to news releases sent out by the statewide volunteer programs coordinator, these events are opportunities to “participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.”
While there aren’t any state-sponsored service projects like this taking place within Douglas County, there are at least three volunteer opportunities in nearby Coos and Lane counties.
Earth Day Pond Cleanup at Shore AcresVolunteers are needed to join the annual pond cleanup at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay. Each year, park rangers drain the botanical gardens pond so debris that accumulates during the year can be removed. Volunteers, who must be at least 16 years old for this particular project, will also help fertilize pond lilies and trim shrubs along the pond’s edge. This cleanup day is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration ends April 12.
Remove Invasive Plants at Honeyman State ParkThe Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park in Florence needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will work alongside park staff to help clear ivy, blackberry, and scotch broom from trail areas. Tools and other equipment needed to do this work will be provided. Registration ends April 10.
Plant Trees at Jasper State Recreation SiteVolunteers are needed to plant trees at Jasper State Recreation Site in Pleasant Hill. Along with learning about trees and how to plant them, volunteers will receive a seedling tree to take home and plant. This event takes place on Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration closes on April 16.
