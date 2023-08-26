The line of people stretched out the front doors of the OSU Extension Auditorium Tuesday as they signed in and took their seats. Curiosity, along with doubt and excitement, hung dense in the air as the room quieted when the microphone squeaked exactly at 6 p.m.
Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman joined State Representative Virgle Osborne and Oregon Department of Forestry officials in an informal meeting to provide information regarding what the implementation of the Private Forest Accord now means for the small forestland owners in Douglas County.
"I had a lot of people asking a lot of questions about the PFA, and since I don't know that much about it, I got together with ODF and we planned this meeting," said Osborne.
The meeting opened with Osborne introducing the ODF personnel before allowing them to hold the floor. Jennifer Ward, training coordinator for the Forest Resources Division at ODF, whipped through a presentation on the new Accords, what changes were made to the Forest Practices Act and how small forestland owners need to perform to comply with the new rules.
The presentation briefly touched on each new change for the small forestland owners. The new rules are designed to add protection for fish and amphibian habitat; add protection for water quality through increasing stream buffers; require new design standards for forest roads, and more trees retained on steep slopes; increase compliance monitoring; and create a mitigation program, an adaptive management program and a small forestland owner office to provide training and help in following the new rules.
The deadline for complying with these rules is Jan. 1, 2024. In enforcing these rules, ODF will provide compliance monitoring.
"The civil penalties have doubled, and there's a new clause in there about repeat offenders, and then also significant violations. So that's why things should be done sooner than later," said Ward during the Q&A.
The Q&A in the second half of the meeting saw quite a few requests for elaboration on the points covered in the presentation and a few follow-up questions, such as asking why things are changing. State Senator David Brock Smith joined Ward and Osborne in answering these questions.
The PFA was passed by Oregon legislators in the February 2022 legislative session to establish the most comprehensive set of changes to the Oregon Forest Practices Act since its inception in 1971. The PFA represents a year of scientific review, negotiations and collaboration between private forestry representatives, small forestland owners and environmental groups.
“Let us work with you to get it right the first time,” Stewardship Forester in the Roseburg Unit Shannon VanDeventer said during the Q&A section.
VanDeventer mentioned that these new rules are very sudden and different for everyone, and to contact the local forestry department with any and all questions.
(1) comment
Here's a change that they ought to implement. Start managing the forests, public, in such a way as to reduce fire 🔥 risks, lay off all of the arsonists, and get the state back on a productive economy rather than one solely based on catastrophic wildfires. Intriguing concept don't you think?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.