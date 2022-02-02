The city of Reedsport has regained its status as a Tree City USA, a program of the National Arbor Day Foundation.
"For more than two decades the city of Reedsport achieved the standards to be recognized annually as a Tree City USA. Through personnel changes in our leadership, that goal was lost," said Reedsport's Deputy City Recorder Courteney Davis. “We are truly thrilled to be called a Tree City USA once again.”
The program highlights communities that show higher levels of tree care and community engagement through urban forestry programs and activities. In order for a city to join as a Tree City USA, it must have an established tree board or department, a tree ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per resident, and a proclamation and observance of Arbor Day every year.
About 69 towns and cities in Oregon currently qualify for the program.
The Oregon Department of Forestry administers the program in Oregon on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation. Kristin Ramstad, the department's urban and community forestry assistance program manager, said she is excited to see the coastal city rejoining the program.
“We are glad to welcome back Reedsport as a Tree City USA and applaud its investment in its trees,” said Ramstad. “Tree City USA communities understand that being recognized as a Tree City USA not only reflects an investment in local trees but also an investment in the well-being of residents.”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.