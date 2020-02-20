Douglas County’s Republican Reps. Cedric Hayden and Gary Leif were back to work at the state Capitol Wednesday after a Tuesday evening walkout.
Speaking from a booth on the House floor as business resumed Wednesday, Hayden said the walkout was rooted in conflict over the way House Democrats were pushing through proposed carbon legislation.
“What I believe was the catalyst boils down to, on Monday in the evening there was the movement of the Senate Bill 1530, which is the cap-and-trade bill,” Hayden said.
Hayden, R-Fall Creek, represents North Douglas and South Lane counties. He sits on the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Natural Resources and said a 94-page version of the many proposed amendments was dumped on legislators Sunday night before a Monday meeting of the subcommittee where a vote was supposed to be taken on it. Worse, the subcommittee meeting got pushed back to the end of the afternoon, leaving little time for discussion.
At that point, he said, he realized “that only gives us 15 minutes, so they’re just planning on gaveling this in and gaveling it out.”One of the problems, Hayden said, was Republicans learned Monday that a provision that would allow public utilities to charge customers higher rates to pay for the increased costs associated with renewable energy projects was removed from the cap and trade bill but added to other bills.
“We considered that kind of a bait and switch,” he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, after Republican caucus leaders learned a last-minute evening session was being called that day, they decided their party’s representatives wouldn’t be there.
“We didn’t show up saying we’re leaving forever. It was more of a, ‘No, we’re not going to come work in the evening when this type of sleight of hand is going on here. You’re rushing things through,’” Hayden said.
Hayden attended a church board meeting at the Fall Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church and a Lowell City Council meeting.
Leif, R-Roseburg, also had a previously scheduled meeting at Liberty House Child Abuse Assessment Center in Salem.
“I toured their child Abuse Center and watched honors given to 3 Legislators who received awards and then spent the rest of the evening reading and studying the mountain of bills and amendments that are being considered,” Leif said in an email.
Hayden wasn’t ruling out the possibility that Republicans walk out again another day. They want cap and trade brought to the voters.
But the Republicans were back to work with smiles on their faces Wednesday, Hayden said.
“It was, ‘OK that happened. We’re going to move forward. We’re back,’” he said.
