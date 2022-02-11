Members of the public should have their chance to weigh in this summer about the future of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery, most of which burned to the ground in the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
In the meantime, though, there are some complex issues the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working through, according to Deputy Administrator of the Fish Division Shaun Clements.
“There’s definitely no plan to not rebuild it. There’s a lot of things in flux at the moment,” he said.
At present, the state is wrangling with a dozen insurance companies over what the payouts for fire damage will be. That question might not be resolved until the end of this year or even 2023.
“Not knowing what you’re going to get for insurance makes planning difficult,” he said.
At the same time, an archaeological survey is being done at the site, he said. Under federal and state regulations, the study must be done — even for a site that previously had buildings on it.
Flints have been found in a nearby creek, so the possibility of an archaeological find is high, he said.
ODFW should have a final archaeological report by May, he said. Its contents could determine where new buildings could and could not be constructed.
Another issue has been problems with water flows and temperatures in the summertime. The water has been hot for a hatchery, creating fish kills and disease, and that problem’s expected to worsen with future fires and climate change.
Before the fire, the hatchery had a filtration system in place that successfully mitigated the disease problem.
ODFW has been studying what the water picture looks like for the future of each of its hatcheries.
The agency has to do its due diligence, to ensure it doesn’t spend millions on a rebuild only to have the new hatchery fail, he said.
Putting the climate, archaeological and insurance information together, ODFW plans to come up with a range of options and seek public input on each of them.
Those options will range from doing nothing to a complete rebuild, with other options in between.
“The plan is to tentatively do that public outreach this summer once all that’s together, so that’s kind of where we’re at. No decision’s been made,” he said.
With more than a year having passed since the fire and no new buildings on site, concern about the hatchery’s future has risen among county residents.
More than 100 people, many of them fishermen and fishing guides, signed a petition last weekend asking ODFW and state legislators to ensure the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery will be fully rebuilt.
Before it burned down, the hatchery released salmon, steelhead and rainbow trout into Umpqua basin rivers and lakes each year.
Douglas Timber Operators Executive Director Matt Hill said the Rock Creek hatchery was first built by his great-great-grandfather Tip Hill across the river from the present site in 1921. It was rebuilt across the river at its present location in the 1950s.
Tip Hill believed the fisheries could save native salmonid species from the ecological damage of the day.
A hundred years later, supporters say the fishery is important for people who fish and the economic activity it brings. It’s also a resource for education and a popular destination.
The hatchery’s role is to provide fish in the river for people to catch, and it’s been very successful at doing that, Hill said.
There have been hatchery fish in the North Umpqua River for more than 120 years. Without the hatchery, the river would have been very different, he said.
Losing the hatchery was a loss of part of the history of the river and the fish. It was also the loss of one of the cornerstones of the community, he said.
“I think there will be significant community support to rebuild it,” he said.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress also hopes the hatchery will be rebuilt. There’s more to it than just “simple X’s and O’s,” he said. It’s part of the identity of Glide.
“I really feel it’s vitally important we rebuild that for the community of Glide and all of Douglas County,” he said.
