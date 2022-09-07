Roseburg Public Library hosts mushrooms of Oregon presentation The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Weiss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Roseburg Public Library is hosting a "Mushrooms of Oregon — Fall 2022" Facebook Live event with mycology expert Jordan Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.Weiss, of Portland, will share his knowledge of fungi — which spans over four decadesHis presentation will cover what mushrooms are, their ecological niches, where to find them and how to forage. He will also share recipes. Questions can be submitted before the event at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050. The live stream will be on Facebook.com/RoseburgLibrary. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Public Library Mushroom Jordan Weiss Internet Oregon Portland Knowledge Event Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily End of an era: Chuck's Texaco closes up shop Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What is Douglas County LPSCC? KinderCare to Acquire Crème de la Crème Red flag and fire weather watch warnings hit Southern Oregon Umpqua Kennel Club show to open Thursday at Fairgrounds Roseburg Public Library hosts mushrooms of Oregon presentation
