The ominous orange glow settled over most of Douglas County Tuesday as smoke from area and regional fires drifted past.
Early risers were rewarded with starburst skies and the rippling outline of the rising sun — a stunning show becoming more and more common in the West as hundreds of thousands of acres burn on an annual basis.
Tuesday’s skies dulled the surrounding hills, prodded some to whip out their phones in parking lots to snap photos, and reminded a few of the ambiance the Archie Creek Fire threw over the area in 2020.
As of Wednesday morning, Roseburg’s air was still somewhat thick. The Air Quality Index, which monitors the level of air pollution throughout the area, was 58, making the air moderately unhealthy, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The level is rated in terms of particulate matter in micro-grams per cubic meter, or particle pollution like smoke or fumes.
The air in Roseburg spiked to “moderate” a few times in the last four days, including a short-lived spike to 81 Sunday afternoon, but typically improved to “good” in an hour or so.
But Tuesday’s smoke has been more stubborn, settling into the valley and dirtying Roseburg’s air since around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Moderate air is considered “acceptable” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and comes with few health warnings. There may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, but the general public isn’t typically at risk until AQI levels reach 150 or more.
AQI is divided into six categories scaling from green for good, red for unhealthy, and maroon for hazardous.
The yellow category, reserved for moderate air conditions, warns people with unusually sensitive reactions to pollutants to consider reducing prolonged heavy exertion and to watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.
But the EPA says for everyone else: It’s a good day to be active outside.
