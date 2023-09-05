Firefighters are continuing to secure the fire line and mop up around homes on the Tyee Ridge Complex, according to a Monday evening update from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
"Today, a task force of engines continued to hold and improve the firelines around homes along Hubbard Creek Road. On the Cougar Creek Fire, firefighters worked to secured dozer lines, tenders pumped water for mop up, and an infrared drone mapped potential hotspots near structuresm," Incident Commander Joe Hessel said. "Helicopters added retardant to pretreat firelines for future tactical firing operations."
The infrared drone flew overnight to detect potential hotspots.
The size of the complex is now at 7,287 acres with containment at 33%, according to the update. Evacuations remain the same, with level two and level one notices in place.
Crews are working to mop up 33 miles of fireline on the Cougar Creek Fire, mitigate hazard trees and prepare for future tactical operations. The fire is creeping and smoldering in the area.
The weather remains favorable, with light showers in the morning. The fire behavior is currently creeping and smoldering, but with the shifting weather there may be flare ups. The fire crews are continuing to secure the fire line by improving lines and mitigating tree hazards.
With the clearer skies, 12 helicopters assisted in dropping water on more active parts of the fire. Tactical firing operations may take place if favorable weather conditions occur.
With firefighters mopping up around homes, structure protection is in place as needed. Initial attack resourced are available for any new starts.
Poison oak is a hazard in the field, with Tecnu and Zanfel being provided as two types of treatment washes.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
