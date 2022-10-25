CRATER LAKE — Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road and Rim Drive are closed for the season.
Public Information Officer Marsha McCabe said the closure, which went into effect on Monday, happened earlier than usual, due to snow over the weekend and more snow expected later in the week.
The park will attempt to keep West Rim Drive open to Discovery Point until the hard closure date of Nov. 1, but it will be closed sooner if conditions warrant.
McCabe said all visitors to Crater Lake National Park must now use Highway 62 to access the park from the south or west during these closures.
The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive, with elevations from 5,850 to 7,960 feet above sea level, receive an average of more than 40 feet of snow each year and are not plowed from fall to late spring because of deep drifts, avalanche risk and other dangerous conditions.
Both roads will reopen in the late spring or early summer of next year. The exact dates for road openings depend on snow depths each year.
McCabe said the park has started charging its winter entrance fee. The cost is $20 per car, $15 per motorcycle and $15 per person for those on foot or riding a bike. The fee is good for seven days and is collected at the Annie Springs Entrance Station.
An America the Beautiful Pass, good for entrance to all national parks for one year from the date of purchase, is available for $80.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
