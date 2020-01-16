The 28th annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby will be held Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.
The event benefits fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin. It’s sponsored by Douglas Timber Operators and the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
The events begin Jan. 29 with Student Day. About 20 high school students will work with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and staff from the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery at the hatchery east of Glide to learn about spawning steelhead.
On Kids’ Day, Jan. 30, 5th grade students from Eastwood Elementary School in Roseburg will head to Cooper Creek Reserervoir outside of Sutherlin for a morning of fishing with professional fishing guides. They’ll also participate in boating activities on the lake.
The students will receive life jackets donated by North River Boats.
The event recognizes the students’ outdoor learning program and their fish-rearing facility on Deer Creek at Eastwood Elementary School, which enhances the steelhead fishery.
A catch-and-release steelhead derby begins the morning of Jan. 31. Forty teams of more than 80 anglers in 40 drift boats will enjoy two days of fishing in the Umpqua Rivers. Each will attempt to hook the most fish in the tournament.
From 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31, a dinner and auction will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The auction draws about 650 people a year. They bid on auction items like boats, fishing trips, four wheelers, day trips and other items, with the funds supporting projects benefiting the Umpqua Basin.
Tickets are available for purchase for $50 per person. Contact Tina Roy at 541-672-0757.
The derby has contributed more than $1.6 million toward fish habitat restoration projects in 27 years of the event.
The money raised from the event stays in Douglas County and benefits fishery enhancement and restoration projects for the Umpqua Basin, as well as funding fishery education.
