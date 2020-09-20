Fire is a natural part of our ecosystem, but it doesn’t make living in and around it any easier. The Archie Creek wildfire that is burning in the Glide area has displaced so many families in our community and scorched a landscape many hold so dear.
As a Glide resident myself, I have witnessed firsthand the generosity of our little community and Douglas County as a whole. People have come together to help neighbors and strangers alike, and it’s been humbling to see it unfold.
As the Oregon State University Extension Forestry agent for Douglas County, I am ready to help affected forest landowners in the best way I know how: provide information, assist with connections and serve as a local educational resource whether it’s from my desk or with boots on the ground.
If your forest was damaged due to the Archie Creek fire, please call or email me at 541-236-3002 or alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu. My OSU Extension Forestry program colleagues and I are working hard to curate resources for landowners who had forest/timber losses due to all of the Oregon wildfires. I want to make sure that you are aware of what resources are/will be available to you.
This include information regarding things such as salvage logging, soil erosion mitigation and financial/technical assistance opportunities.
Additionally, if your forestland was damaged due to any of our 2020 wildfires in Douglas County, please let me know and I will add you to this list as well.
My family is fortunate to live outside the fire perimeter. While I haven’t experienced any losses due to this fire, I empathize deeply with all of those who have. We are in this together and I want you to know that myself and the OSU Extension Service is a resource for you during this incredibly difficult time. We want to help, and we are working hard to get information out to you.
Please, take a second to email or call me and let me know if you experienced forest damage/losses from the Archie Creek fire (or other fires in Douglas County in 2020). I will be in touch with helpful post-fire information in the near future.
If you know someone who might want to be on this list, please share my contact information with them.
While the smoke settles, you may want to check out some of the helpful information posted on the OSU Extension Fire Program page “After A Wildfire” at www.bit.ly/2ZPIPa1.
We’re here for you. Visit the Douglas County Extension website for more information on upcoming learning opportunities and Extension staff contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.