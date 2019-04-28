With the sun shining and it starting to feel like spring, it is easy to forget about the damage the recent snowstorm inflicted on our community and our forests just two months ago. Though power has long been restored to Roseburg and surrounding areas, fallen trees and branches can still be found littered throughout our forests. With fire season coming up, you might be wondering if all that fallen wood will pose a fire hazard, and what you can do about it.
Roseburg Public Library is pleased to partner with the Oregon State University Extension Service of Douglas County, the City of Roseburg Parks & Recreation Department and the Roseburg Fire Department on an educational program on tree maintenance and safety in honor of Arbor Day. “Tree Talks: After the Storm” will take place at the library on Tuesday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.; the event is free and open to the public.
To start things off, three experts will present short “TED Talks” on tree and fire safety in the Ford Room.
At 2 p.m., Steve Renquist, Horticulturist Agent at the OSU Extension, will present “Proper Pruning Techniques for Trees and Shrubs.”
He will provide valuable information on taking care of your winter-damaged trees and helping your landscape recover.
At 2:20 p.m., Alicia Christiansen, OSU Extension Agent in Forestry & Natural Resources, will present “Preparing for Fire Season & Avoiding a Bark Beetle Outbreak in Your Woodland.” Bark beetles have killed millions of acres of forest from New Mexico to British Columbia in the past decade, and our forests are becoming increasingly susceptible to infestations. Learn what steps to take to spot a beetle outbreak and how to prevent one from spreading.
At 2:40 p.m., Monte Bryan, Fire Marshal at the Roseburg Fire Department, will present “Fire Prevention: Creating Defensible Space.” A defensible space is a natural or landscaped area around a structure that has been maintained and designed to reduce fire danger. Bryan will describe methods to ensure your forested land poses a minimal risk to your home and community.
Starting at 3 p.m., the library will have storytime for children in the Ford Room, where we will be reading books and singing songs to learn about trees.
If you have young kids and have not yet been to a storytime, this is a great opportunity to check it out. We will also craft painted handprint trees to take home.
Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free raffle that all attendees are welcome to enter. Prizes include gardening tools and supplies.
Finally, if you are looking for more information on tree safety, our librarians are happy to help you navigate our library collection or use our public computers.
