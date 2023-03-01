Since its release into Oregon in 1975, the Rio Grande species of turkeys has found the landscape of Oregon to its liking. So much so that in some areas, their numbers have grown to where they’ve become a nuisance.
Several years ago, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife implemented and funded a trap and transplant program to decrease the number of birds in some flocks or areas. In the last three months, the turkey trapping crew out of the Roseburg ODFW office have trapped and relocated about 300 birds.
“We’ve had about 15 (net) shootings since late November and we average about 20 birds per trapping,” said Dally Scott, an ODFW district wildlife technician who has been the lead on the turkey trapping.
Scott said there have been trappings from Glide west to Camas Valley and from Winston north to Drain.
There are an estimated 30,000 turkeys in Oregon, according to ODFW. Open spaces such as grassy hillsides, meadows, pastures and hay fields with nearby trees for roosting are preferred habitat by the turkeys. The birds roost in the trees at night then fly to the ground at first light in search of bugs, insects, seeds, grains, nuts, acorns and plants for their meals.
Those food items can be found in yards, leading to the human-wildlife conflicts.
“We are responding mostly to complaints from landowners,” Scott said. “We are prioritizing the larger flocks that are causing the most damage.”
The complaints about the turkeys include their scratching of the ground and bark mulch in yards and gardens, eating the seed in newly planted areas, leaving their droppings on sidewalks, driveways and in yards, and roosting on vehicles and structures and leaving droppings on those.
“I appreciate wildlife and I want the turkeys to thrive,” said Jeff Smith, a resident of Flourney Valley west of Roseburg. “But in our area, there is an abundant amount of turkeys that cause landscape damage and make a mess everywhere. We would like to see them repopulate in other areas where they can thrive.”
A recent trapping in Flourney Valley netted 21 birds. Smith said a couple days later, a flock of about 30 turkeys showed up in that same area.
“We know we’re not getting rid of all the turkeys, but just trying to have better control of how many are here,” Smith said.
Barbara Jaworski is the spokesperson for a Garden Valley area community of 25 residences who all are willing to see the turkey population decreased in their neighborhood. Two trappings in that area have netted 35 birds for relocation.
“We don’t have any natural predators around here for the turkeys so every year there are more and more and more of them,” Jaworski said. “Three years ago on one day, there were over 100 in my yard.
“I don’t mind seeing them, I just don’t want to see as many. This year I’ve seen three or four flocks here, each with 30 to 40 birds.
“As far as I know, everybody here is thrilled to have some of them trapped so they can repopulate elsewhere,” she added.
However, there have been a few areas where some neighbors have not wanted to see any turkeys trapped. ODFW staff does inform residents near the private property that has given permission for a trapping about the situation.
“It can cause turmoil because some people like to feed the turkeys,” Scott said. “People believe the turkeys must be fed to survive, but that’s not the case. They’ll always find food to eat.
“Even if we wanted to take all the birds, we couldn’t because they’re not easy to trap,” he added. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of the game so an area is not over run by turkeys.”
The birds trapped in the past three months have been released at several locations up both the North Umpqua and South Umpqua drainages.
The trapping process involves focusing on a flock, checking on its morning feeding habit, putting some corn bait out in that area for a couple days, sometimes setting up a camera to monitor the birds and then setting up either a drop net that falls on the area or a rocket net that is shot out over the bait. After a day or two for the turkeys to adjust to the bait and the net, ODFW staff and volunteers show up 30 minutes before daybreak and wait for the birds to come off their roosts and down to the ground for breakfast.
When the net falls over the birds, they settle down fairly quickly under the netting. The process to retrieve them, take data and get them into a box for transport elsewhere is done as quickly as possible to eliminate as much stress as possible on the birds. The data taken is the sex of the bird and whether it’s a juvenile or an adult. A metal band with engraved numbers is also attached to a leg of each bird.
“During hunting season, people have harvested these birds we have relocated so we know they survive,” Scott said. “We encourage people to call in with the band number. It’s pretty interesting to see where the birds are at after release.”
Oregon has a spring turkey hunting season from mid-April through May and a fall season from mid-October through December.
“We’ve made quite a few landowners happy by trapping and releasing turkeys elsewhere,” Scott said.
