This photo, labeled as 'first coho of the year,' was taken, circa unknown, near Winchester Bay and is shared in the Southwest Zone recreation report on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website.
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the take-home catching could begin as early as Sept. 10.
According to an ODFW news release, this will be the second year in a row that wild coho retention in coastal rivers will be available.
The agency said the coho returning this year went to sea last year when ocean conditions had improved considerably. As a result, more basins are open this year, which is a “definite improvement from 2016-2020 when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers," the release stated.
This year’s wild coho count is still less than the high returns seen from 2008-2014, so not all basins are open for retention. Anglers need to check the regulation updates for their zone for the open season, open areas and bag limits of the basins they will be fishing.
In the Southwest Zone, which includes the Umpqua, the seasonal bag limit for wild adult coho is two fish.
Under permanent rules, no more than five wild adult coho salmon may be taken in total from all open waterbodies in the southwest and northwest zones per year.
There are specific regulations for each type of fish, including wild jack coho, hatchery coho and Chinook salmon and steelhead. All anglers need to know how to tell the difference between coho and Chinook. Tips are available online: myodfw.com/articles/it-coho-or-chinook.
Anglers who incorrectly identify their catch may end up having their fish confiscated and have to pay a fine, according to ODFW’s website.
