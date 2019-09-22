The 36th annual Umpqua River Clean-Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28.
The Umpqua Watersheds Restoration Committee is seeking volunteers to help clean up the shores of the Umpqua River from its headwaters to the ocean.
Participants are asked to bring water, rain gear and sturdy shoes. Umpqua Watersheds will supply gloves, trash bags and trash grabbers.
Participants can begin by contacting a coordinator in the area where they want to clean up. Downtown Roseburg's coordinator Barbara Lynch can be reached at 541-670-1099; Sutherlin's Kris Reed at 541-580-8987; Upper Cow Creek's Marguerite Garrison at 541-837-3429; Tiller/Upper Cow Creek's Stanley Petrowski at 541-825-3070; Main Umpqua's coordinator Bob Allen at 541-580-5269; Little River's Geoff Niles at 541-496-3886; Winston-Dillard's Bob Hoehne at 541-679-7077; North Umpqua's Brian Peters at 541-530-6782 and Tyee/Elkton's Alan Bunce at 541-580-4208.
For more information about the event, contact Brian Peters at 541-530-6782 or Umpqua Watersheds at 541-672-7065.
