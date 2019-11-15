The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society will present "Carnivores & More: Remote Camera Surveys in the Umpqua Valley" at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Ford Room of the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Rex McGraw, district wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Land Management Roseburg District will provide a general overview of species captured on camera within the Umpqua Basin since 2016.
He will highlight the most photographed mammals and birds within conifer and oak woodland habitats.
McGraw has been a wildlife biologist for 21 years with the Roseburg BLM and has worked with a variety of Pacific Northwest animals including the northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, fisher, red tree vole, mollusks and amphibians.
He is also an artist and has illustrated "The Wildlife Mammals of Montana, Key to the Mammals of Montana," a laboratory manual, and "Mammals of Montana."
McGraw also has an interest in cryptozoology, prehistoric animals and alien lifeforms, which led him to create his own field guide books of fantastical wildlife.
