Ahead of peak summer steelhead season in Oregon, Umpqua Watersheds will be holding a cleanup of the North Umpqua River on June 29.
People interested in participating will meet at 9 a.m. at Swiftwater Park. Participants should bring water, gloves, and wear sturdy shoes. Umpqua Watersheds will supply trash bags and trash grabbers.
“We’re wanting to bring some awareness and get the trash out of the river,” said Brian Peters, a volunteer with Umpqua Watersheds who is organizing the cleanup.
He said river cleanups are an opportunity for families to teach children to serve their community and be stewards of one of Douglas County’s most beautiful natural areas.
Peters said he’s been fishing on the North Umpqua for more than 20 years, and every year, he sees trash accumulate along the river from people driving on Highway 138.
He was casting at a pair of steelhead near Rock Creek Road this week and he saw what looked like a piece of yarn floating down the river.
“And I watched the fish eat it,” Peters said. “So if it’s trash floating down, whether it’s plastic or whatever, they’re going to eat it.”
July marks the end of Spring Chinook season in the area, but Peters said summer steelhead season is just getting started, and the cleanup will help keep the fish healthy and the river enjoyable for visitors.
