Abraham Finlay, 13, of Roseburg prepares to enter a chimney through a small opening at it’s base at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center in Roseburg on Wednesday. Finlay’s efforts were part of an investigation by the Umpqua Valley Audobon Society looking into why the Vaux Swift have not been nesting in the chimney as part of their annual migration.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Migrating Vaux’s swifts enter a chimney at the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday evening in Roseburg.
Migrating Vaux’s swifts enter a chimney Wednesday evening at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg.
A group looks skyward to count migrating Vaux’s swifts Wednesday evening for the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society as the birds enter a chimney at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg.
Ryan Finlay, left, shows Diana Wales a photograph taken by Finlay’s son Abraham Finlay, middle, from inside a chimney at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center in Roseburg on Wednesday. Their efforts were part of an investigation by the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society looking into why the Vaux’s swift have not been nesting in the chimney as part of their annual migration.
The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society and City of Roseburg planned events throughout September to welcome the Vaux’s swift back to the chimney at The Clay Place near the Umpqua Valley Arts Center on West Harvard Avenue. But now that the birds have decided to roost at a different chimney during their semi-annual migration, the celebration will migrate with them.
Diana Wales, president of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, said it serves as a good reminder that you cannot control nature.
On Friday, people will instead gather around 7 p.m. in the courtyard between the Douglas County Courthouse and the Justice Building to watch the Vaux’s swifts fly into the chimney at the courthouse. The birds generally enter the chimney close to sunset and activities are set to start about an hour early.
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society will be available with information and brochures about the swifts, as well as other birds and nature. Federal and state agencies will be joining the watch in recognition of World Migratory Bird Day and Swift Sisters and Friends may join with Americana music.
Vaux’s swifts nest only in Western North America, migrating to Central and South America for the winter. When migrating, the swifts gather in the dozens, hundreds and sometimes thousands to communally roost, often in old chimneys.
Wales said that earlier in the week there were about 1,500 swifts a night at the Douglas County Courthouse chimney. Audubon members are participating in data collection and count birds each night.
Wales, Ryan Finlay and Abraham Finlay went to the chimney at The Clay Place on Wednesday to see if they could figure out why the Vaux’s swifts weren’t coming there.
“The short answer is: We don’t know,” Wales said.
There are three theories:
There is light or air coming in the bottom of the chimney at The Clay Place, scaring the birds into thinking a predator can sneak in.
The unseasonably warm nights have made the chimney too hot. The courthouse has air conditioning which could be cooling down that chimney.
Last year, a sharp-shinned hawk showed up at The Clay Place and ate a number of Vaux’s swifts for dinner. Literature shows that birds sometimes stop roosting when there’s predation in the area.
Wales opened a small metal door on the bottom of the chimney to see if there was any proof of predators on the inside, but did not see any.
Abraham Finlay, 13, crawled through a little door and stood inside the chimney where he noticed a little bit of light coming in from the side, which had been sealed off before. Wales resealed this portion Wednesday and will observe in the next few days to see if the swifts would come back.
Wales said a scientist in Washington told her it’s likely too hot at the chimney, and is expecting the Vaux’s swifts to return as the weather cools down.
Ted Isto, an instructor at The Clay Place, said the swifts abandoned the chimney once before — about 20 years ago. He said at the time they cleaned the swift droppings at the bottom of the chimney and called a chimney sweep to clean the area. The following migration, the swifts returned.
Wales said, “We keep an eye out on different chimneys across town when the swifts start coming in, and noticed larger numbers showing up at the courthouse. They’re here, and they put on quite a show, but they moved to a different chimney this year.”
Wales will be at The Clay Place on Friday to hand out maps to people looking for the swifts — which will be at the Douglas County Courthouse. If the Vaux’s swifts return to The Clay Place chimney at any time in September, an announcement will be made on the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society Facebook page.
