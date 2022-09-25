The 38th annual Umpqua River clean-up day, run by Umpqua Watersheds and the Native Fish Society, took place Saturday, with volunteers all over Douglas County working to keep trash from seeping into the water.
Bob Hoenhe, the organizer of the event and one of the coordinators of the South Umpqua cleanup, said the focus was to get trash out from the banks of the river before the water levels begin to rise with the autumn rain.
“I’ve seen osprey fly by with fishing line hanging by their feet,” Hoenhe said. “We do it for the fish, the wildlife and just the natural beauty of the river.”
Crews worked in numerous different locations across the Umpqua River, stretching from Tiller to Elkton, with six localized coordinators helping to direct volunteers.
Hoenhe, who worked with Brian Gill and Bert Tate near the boat ramp of Micelli Park in Roseburg, has volunteered for this event for 37 years, and has been an organizer for many of them. Growing up in Washington’s Crossing, Pennsylvania as an avid hunter and fisher, his father would always pick up trash when they were out in nature, teaching him the importance of conservation in the environment.
According to Hoenhe, in years past, Douglas County would help cover the cost of the clean-up efforts by waiving the fees associated with bringing the trash to dumps across the county. In recent years, however, Hoenhe says volunteers have been paying out of pocket to dump the trash, a cost he says shouldn’t be burdened by the people putting in volunteer hours.
“It shouldn’t fall to the individuals who are actually doing the cleanup,” Hoenhe said.
Brian Gill, who moved to Roseburg six years ago and began volunteering on the Umpqua River clean-up day in the past couple years, says the event could use help from others in the community, including the city, county or even private construction companies, who could provide services like trucks and trailers to haul away trash.
“It’s just a matter of not charging money,” Gill said.
Using trash bags provided by SOLVE, a Portland-based nonprofit organization founded in 1969 dedicated to preserving Oregon’s environment, Hoenhe, Gill and Tate all spread out across the river banks near Micelli park, a few blocks away from the Washington Avenue bridge.
Even community members who weren’t originally planning on volunteering joined in the event. Kambi Smith, who was out fishing with her son, Tanner, was given a trash bag by Hoenhe and began filling it with garbage that was around the area.
“If everyone chipped in a just a little, we’d have a cleaner environment,” Smith said to Hoenhe while the two were spread out cleaning.
“Amen to that,” a passer-by walking his dogs to the nearby dog park said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, aquatic trash can have negative effects on water quality, as well as endanger plants and animals living in and around aquatic spaces. Plastic, which mostly filters out to the ocean through rivers, is especially dangerous, since it does not fully biodegrade in the environment.
With the fall season approaching, and more rain on the way, volunteers spread across the county hope the Umpqua River clean-up day will help keep not only the Umpqua clean — but the Pacific Ocean as well.
Community members can visit umpquawatersheds.org to sign up for future volunteer opportunities to help keep Douglas County clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.