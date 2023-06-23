GLIDE — The Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee held its first meeting since January in Glide on Thursday, bringing representatives from across western Oregon to share information and tour sites that the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management is working to restore following the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
The Resource Advisory Committee, or RAC, as it's known, is a group of as many as 15 individuals appointed by the Secretary of the Interior, who make recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management for various projects. The Western Oregon RAC, its district manager, Heather Whitman said, is mostly focused on the use of Title II funds, a portion of funds from the Secure Rural Schools act, set aside for restoration projects.
The meeting, which took place Thursday morning, gave updates on the BLM districts across Western Oregon, provided information about reimagining recreation sites damaged by Archie Creek and discussed updates on fee adjustments, which have to be approved by the RAC.
Following the meeting, a tour took place during the afternoon, bringing the RAC to multiple locations across the North Umpqua river that BLM employees are working to restore following Archie Creek.
The first stop was at Susan Creek Falls, a popular hiking destination along the North Umpqua that burned in the 2020 fires. There, BLM public affairs specialist Cheyne Rossbach told RAC members about the efforts to clean the trail and keep it safe for local hikers.
"We look at each situation to see what risk level, what complexity is there, and if there is something that we can do," Rossbach said.
The tour continued on to the Swiftwater and Emerald Waters sites located along the North Umpqua trail and ended at the Millpond Campground, a site along Rock Creek Road which saw significant damage from Archie Creek.
It was also a site where biologists with the BLM were working to perform habitat restorations in the nearby creek, restorations that were partially funded by Title II dollars provided by the RAC.
Jeff McEnroe, who's worked as fish biologist with the BLM for nearly two decades, presented the work he and his team had done at Rock Creek, working to build habitats for fish following decades of mismanagement in the early 20th century.
Decades ago, McEnroe said, it was common practice to remove log jams from the creek, believing they were inhibiting fish from freely moving through the creek system. Due to this, he said, bulldozers would remove logs, eventually causing a degradation of the fish habitat along Rock Creek.
"We basically went past this threshold into this very different type of stream environment," McEnroe said. "It became much less diverse. It became kind of a monoculture of habitat, very little spawning gravel, very few pools, things like that. With that change in habitat, the fish numbers dropped pretty substantially. We estimate that there's 10% of the fish in here that were here historically."
However, the Archie Creek Fire presented the BLM with a unique opportunity to use many of the trees — burned by the fire, which would have been felled anyway — to create log jams, as well as adding gravel to mimic a more natural creek.
By doing so, McEnroe said, populations of juvenile coho salmon went up two and a half times, and populations of cutthroat trout went up by four times in the first year since the restoration began.
"The results are vey preliminary, but I monitor a lot of restoration projects, and I've never seen this much change in juvenile fish one year after the project," McEnroe said.
A quorum was not reached during Thursday's meeting — meaning no official recommendations could be made — but the information shared from both the meeting and the in-person tour was invaluable, members said.
"We don't know all of the damage until we see it," said Sue Martino, a RAC member who lives in Reedsport. "All of the infrastructure, the things that have to be done to replace and renew and revitalize the area. We have to OK funds for projects, and now we know what we're talking about. It brings it into perspective."
(1) comment
When will BLM hold field trips so the general public can get that same "perspective"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.