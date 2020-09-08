BANDON — What has been tentatively identified as a 38-foot sei whale became stranded on the Oregon coast just south of Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon Saturday afternoon, Sept. 5.
Oregon State Park rangers, the Oregon State Police, Oregon State University, Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network and representatives of the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA Fisheries responded, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
While alive when it first came ashore, the sei whale was stranded by the tide and died Saturday evening, stated the press release. Based on its size, it was a subadult male, meaning it was not yet fully-mature. The necropsy was performed Sunday, Sept. 6, by Oregon State University, World Vets, and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research. The necropsy allowed marine mammal biologists to collect samples to try to determine what may have caused the animal to strand.
The carcass will be buried on the beach shortly thereafter. It is against federal law to take pieces from a whale carcass.
The whale drew dozens of onlookers to the beach. OPRD roped off the whale so people wouldn't disturb it. Sunday morning, officials brought in heavy machinery with plans to bury the whale after the necropsy. The official report indicated the whale died from a lung infection.
"(It was) a sad day at the beach yesterday," wrote local photographer Steve Dimock, who posted several photos on social media.
"I have come across a beached whale on a couple of occasions," Dimock wrote. "This was the first time I have watched as it gasped for breath. A difficult thing to see and watch."
Dimock said officials on scene were providing relief as best they could for the mammal, dumping ocean water on it and covering it with soaked blankets to keep it cool and wet.
"I am afraid it was too badly injured and they were simply trying to keep it as comfortable as they could ...."
Sei whales have not been seen on Oregon's beaches since the 1950s. Sei whales occur in subtropical, temperate and subpolar waters around the world, according to the NOAA Fisheries website. Often found with pollock in Norway, the name "sei" comes from the Norwegian word for pollock, "seje."
The sei whale population has been greatly decreased by commercial whaling. During the 19th and 20th centuries, sei whales were targeted and greatly depleted by commercial hunting and whaling, with an estimated 300,000 animals killed for their meat and oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.