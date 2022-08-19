220819-nrr-winchesterdam

The North Umpqua River flows over the Winchester Dam in this file photo from 2020. As of July 19, 2022, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed the dam, which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. This year's returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the dam's video counting station.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review/file photo

Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

