The North Umpqua River flows over the Winchester Dam in this file photo from 2020. As of July 19, 2022, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed the dam, which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. This year's returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the dam's video counting station.
Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River, according to a news release. The number is an improvement over 2021 when a total of 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, fish and wildlife officials said this is an encouraging sign.
Returns have been closely monitored this summer with a count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1.
“We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, assistant district fish biologist.
Hatchery summer steelhead have also been spotted in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. Experts say this is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall.
Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as fall nears, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.